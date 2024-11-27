New Ceasefire Broadens Hezbollah Arms-Free Zone

A new ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel significantly expands the arms-free zone in southern Lebanon. This updated deal places stringent restrictions, allowing only official Lebanese security forces to bear arms, a shift from previous U.N. resolutions.

The changes aim to restrict Hezbollah's military capabilities, extending beyond limits set by the 2006 U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the last major conflict between Hezbollah and Israel. A red line, labeled the 'New 2024 line', demarcates the expanded arms-free area.

Some Lebanese officials endorse the deal for halting the war, yet diplomats express concerns over increased Israeli leverage in preventing Hezbollah from rearming. The influence of Hezbollah and the balance of military power in the region faces new dynamics under this ceasefire agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)