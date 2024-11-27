Nordic and Baltic States Boost Support for Ukraine's Defense

Nordic and Baltic states, along with Poland, have announced plans to intensify their support for Ukraine in the coming months. This initiative includes significant investments in Ukraine's defense industry and increased ammunition production to aid the embattled nation.

The commitment was outlined in a joint statement by the leaders of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Norway, Poland, and Sweden. They emphasized their dedication to bolstering deterrence and defense mechanisms against both conventional and hybrid threats.

The coalition also plans to broaden sanctions against Russia and those who facilitate its aggressive actions, aiming to counter Russian aggression effectively and build resilient defense structures.

