Nordic and Baltic States Boost Support for Ukraine's Defense

Nordic and Baltic nations, along with Poland, announced plans to enhance their support for Ukraine, focusing on the country's defense capabilities. This includes boosting ammunition production and implementing sanctions against Russia and its enablers. The aim is to improve deterrence and defense against various forms of aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:57 IST
Nordic and Baltic states, along with Poland, have announced plans to intensify their support for Ukraine in the coming months. This initiative includes significant investments in Ukraine's defense industry and increased ammunition production to aid the embattled nation.

The commitment was outlined in a joint statement by the leaders of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Norway, Poland, and Sweden. They emphasized their dedication to bolstering deterrence and defense mechanisms against both conventional and hybrid threats.

The coalition also plans to broaden sanctions against Russia and those who facilitate its aggressive actions, aiming to counter Russian aggression effectively and build resilient defense structures.

