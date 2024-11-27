Left Menu

Tragic Fall: Surrogacy Case in Hyderabad Under Scrutiny

A 25-year-old woman from Odisha died under mysterious circumstances in Hyderabad. Her husband claims she faced sexual harassment from a businessman associated with her surrogacy contract. Police are investigating the incident as a potential abetment of suicide, with suspicions of an attempted escape from the apartment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-11-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:38 IST
Tragic Fall: Surrogacy Case in Hyderabad Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old woman from Odisha, enlisted for surrogacy, died under mysterious circumstances in Hyderabad. Authorities reported her fall from a residential apartment on Wednesday.

The victim's husband alleged that she was sexually harassed by a 54-year-old businessman who had engaged her as a surrogate, leading to her alleged suicide attempt on the night of November 25-26.

Raidurgam police have registered a case against the businessman for abetment of suicide and are investigating the allegations. During the probe, police found saris tied to an iron grill, suggesting the woman might have tried to escape from the ninth floor. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024