Tragic Fall: Surrogacy Case in Hyderabad Under Scrutiny

In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old woman from Odisha, enlisted for surrogacy, died under mysterious circumstances in Hyderabad. Authorities reported her fall from a residential apartment on Wednesday.

The victim's husband alleged that she was sexually harassed by a 54-year-old businessman who had engaged her as a surrogate, leading to her alleged suicide attempt on the night of November 25-26.

Raidurgam police have registered a case against the businessman for abetment of suicide and are investigating the allegations. During the probe, police found saris tied to an iron grill, suggesting the woman might have tried to escape from the ninth floor. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)