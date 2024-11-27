A Fragile Peace: Ceasefire Between Israel and Hezbollah Holds Amid Cautious Optimism

A resounding ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, facilitated by U.S. and French mediation, holds amidst prevailing tensions. However, Israel advises residents along its northern border against immediate return, underscoring concerns over potential re-escalation.

The truce ends a period marked by intense confrontations, with both nations undertaking significant military action. The Lebanese army has assured compliance by deploying additional forces near the contentious Litani River, as Israel remains vigilant regarding any threats from Hezbollah operatives.

Diplomatic endeavors now pivot to the Gaza Strip, where Israel persists in its operations against Hamas. Despite international calls for resolution, peace in this volatile region remains, at best, an elusive prospect.

(With inputs from agencies.)