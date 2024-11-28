Left Menu

Threats Target Trump's Cabinet Picks Amid Rising Tensions

Several of Donald Trump's administration picks were targeted with bomb threats and swatting incidents. Elise Stefanik and Lee Zeldin, both set to hold significant positions, were among those affected. Law enforcement quickly ensured their safety as investigations into the threats continue, highlighting heightened security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 00:12 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 00:12 IST
Threats Target Trump's Cabinet Picks Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Several individuals nominated for key positions within Donald Trump's administration have been subjected to alarming threats, including bomb threats and swatting incidents, according to a spokesperson.

One of the high-profile targets, Elise Stefanik, Trump's pick for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, revealed that her family home was threatened with a bomb. Another nominee, Lee Zeldin, shared on social media a message containing a bomb threat directed at his family, amid rising tensions regarding his designation to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

While the FBI is actively investigating these incidents in collaboration with local law enforcement, Trump's spokesperson emphasized that such intimidation tactics will not discourage their work. The threats follow a pattern of violence targeting the former president and his associates, posing increased security challenges as he assembles his new administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024