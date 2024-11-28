Threats Target Trump's Cabinet Picks Amid Rising Tensions
Several of Donald Trump's administration picks were targeted with bomb threats and swatting incidents. Elise Stefanik and Lee Zeldin, both set to hold significant positions, were among those affected. Law enforcement quickly ensured their safety as investigations into the threats continue, highlighting heightened security concerns.
Several individuals nominated for key positions within Donald Trump's administration have been subjected to alarming threats, including bomb threats and swatting incidents, according to a spokesperson.
One of the high-profile targets, Elise Stefanik, Trump's pick for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, revealed that her family home was threatened with a bomb. Another nominee, Lee Zeldin, shared on social media a message containing a bomb threat directed at his family, amid rising tensions regarding his designation to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.
While the FBI is actively investigating these incidents in collaboration with local law enforcement, Trump's spokesperson emphasized that such intimidation tactics will not discourage their work. The threats follow a pattern of violence targeting the former president and his associates, posing increased security challenges as he assembles his new administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
