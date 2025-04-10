Left Menu

Hoax Bomb Threat Sparks Security Sweep at Iconic Delhi Sites

A false bomb threat targeting Red Fort and Jama Masjid necessitated a rapid response from Delhi's security agencies. Despite the urgency, thorough searches conducted by various teams found no suspicious elements, confirming the threat to be a hoax.

Updated: 10-04-2025 16:10 IST
Hoax Bomb Threat Sparks Security Sweep at Iconic Delhi Sites
A hoax bomb threat targeting two of Delhi's iconic landmarks, Red Fort and Jama Masjid, sent security agencies into action on Thursday morning, according to an official from the Delhi Fire Services.

Authorities received a call at 9.03 am reporting a bomb threat at these prominent sites. The agencies mobilized quickly, dispatching teams and a fire tender to the locations to execute comprehensive inspections.

The Delhi Police, along with bomb disposal units and CISF personnel, combed the premises but ultimately found no evidence of dangerous materials. Officials confirmed the call was a hoax, ensuring public safety at these historic sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

