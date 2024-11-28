Hezbollah's Unyielding Stand: Resistance Amid Ceasefire
Following a ceasefire with Israel, Hezbollah vows to maintain its resistance and support for Palestinians. Ignoring the ceasefire deal, the group prepared its fighters to counter Israeli forces while monitoring troop withdrawals from Lebanon. The deal, mediated by the U.S. and France, marks a pause in hostilities.
Lebanon's Hezbollah pledged unwavering resistance against Israel, even after a ceasefire agreement was reached. In a statement, the group disregarded any mention of the ceasefire, instead emphasizing their readiness to combat Israeli actions.
Hezbollah declared that its fighters would stay equipped and vigilant beyond Lebanon's borders, highlighting their commitment to Palestine and readiness against potential Israeli aggressions.
The ceasefire, facilitated by the U.S. and France, calls for an Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 60 days, aiming to conclude a series of violent confrontations involving the Iran-supported group.
(With inputs from agencies.)
