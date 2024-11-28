Counterterrorism Swoop: UK Police Target PKK Suspects

British police arrested seven individuals linked to the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) as part of a counterterrorism investigation. The operation involved searches at a Kurdish community centre in London.

Five men and two women, aged 23 to 62, were detained, though police assured there was no immediate threat to public safety. Acting Commander Helen Flanagan stated the arrests followed a thorough investigation into activities believed to be associated with the terrorist group.

The PKK, which aims to establish an independent Kurdish state, has been banned in the UK since 2001. Police plan to search eight locations across London, including the north-London Kurdish Community Centre, potentially affecting community relations.