Counterterrorism Swoop: UK Police Target PKK Suspects

British police have arrested seven individuals and are investigating a Kurdish community centre in London over suspected links to the banned PKK group. The arrests, involving five men and two women, stem from a major counterterrorism operation, with no imminent public threat reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 01:58 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 01:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British police arrested seven individuals linked to the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) as part of a counterterrorism investigation. The operation involved searches at a Kurdish community centre in London.

Five men and two women, aged 23 to 62, were detained, though police assured there was no immediate threat to public safety. Acting Commander Helen Flanagan stated the arrests followed a thorough investigation into activities believed to be associated with the terrorist group.

The PKK, which aims to establish an independent Kurdish state, has been banned in the UK since 2001. Police plan to search eight locations across London, including the north-London Kurdish Community Centre, potentially affecting community relations.

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

