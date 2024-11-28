Tariff Tensions: The Produce Predicament for LA Wholesaler
Melquiades Flores, owner of M&M Tomatoes and Chile Company in Los Angeles, is bracing for economic challenges due to proposed tariffs by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Flores relies heavily on Mexican produce, making him vulnerable to price hikes that could impact consumers and the broader economy.
In the pre-dawn hours of Los Angeles, Melquiades Flores is already at work supervising the bustling unloading of produce at his business, M&M Tomatoes and Chile Company. Starting the wholesaler in 2019, Flores aspires to pass it on to his children. However, looming economic challenges cast a shadow over this family dream.
President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs of 25% on imports from Mexico and Canada, as well as 10% on Chinese goods, threaten the foundation of Flores' business operations. With almost all produce imported from Mexico, any increase in import fees will inevitably lead to higher prices for consumers across the city.
Flores has a deep understanding of the supply chain; he has no choice but to continue importing from Mexico due to California's limited tomato season. Despite Trump's assurances on tariffs boosting revenue and protecting U.S. industries, officials and industry groups caution about the potential repercussions such as inflation and economic disruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Melquiades Flores
- Los Angeles
- tariffs
- import
- produce
- business
- Trump
- Mexico
- wholesale
- economy
ALSO READ
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns
Trump Nominates Fox Host Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense
Trump's Top Picks: A New Era of Leadership
Donald Trump announces nomination of popular Fox News host, Army veteran Pete Hegseth as his defense secretary.
Pete Hegseth: Trump's Pick for Defense Secretary