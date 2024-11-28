Former MLA Pappu Kalani Charged in Ulhasnagar Assembly Incident

In Maharashtra's Thane district, a case has been registered against former MLA Pappu Kalani and 20 others for allegedly forming an unlawful assembly and issuing threats outside a BJP legislator's office, police revealed on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Ulhasnagar on the day of state assembly elections, where the group reportedly gathered outside the office of BJP MLA Kumar Ailani, confronting his sister-in-law, according to the Ulhasnagar police.

An FIR, filed on November 26 following Ailani's complaint, cites sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita covering unlawful assembly and criminal intimidation. It follows Ailani's recent electoral victory over Kalani's son, Omie Kalani.

