Controversy Over Ajmer Dargah: Temple Claim Sparks Debate
A recent civil suit in Ajmer claims a Shiva temple exists within the dargah of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti, sparking political debate. Notices were issued to various entities, including the Ministry of Minority Affairs. The development raises concerns of political motives, with a hearing slated for December.
The political landscape is tense following a civil suit filed in Ajmer, claiming a Shiva temple exists at the revered dargah of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti. Notices have been dispatched to the dargah committee, the Ministry of Minority Affairs, and the Archaeological Survey of India, demanding answers.
Kapil Sibal, Rajya Sabha MP, has branded the development as 'worrisome,' questioning the direction in which political interests are steering the nation. The suit, seeking oversight and worship rights, has raised alarm amid recent unrest related to religious claims elsewhere.
The legal battle over the disputed site is set against a backdrop of recent sectarian violence in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the potential for increased tensions. The case's next hearing is scheduled for December 20, adding a layer of urgency to the ongoing debate.
