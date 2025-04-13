Karnataka's Caste Census Sparks Political Debate
Karnataka's recent caste census, discussed in the state cabinet, recommends increasing the OBC quota, sparking political contention. Communities like Lingayats and Vokkaligas criticize the survey as unscientific. The report, affecting reservation allocations, awaits further deliberation and is seen as potentially divisive amid political opposition.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka's caste census report, recently presented to the state cabinet, has sparked a political storm. The report recommends an increase in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation quota, with proposals to extend it from 32% to 51%.
The census findings have not been well-received by leading community groups such as the Lingayats and Vokkaligas, who claim the survey is unscientific and incomplete. They argue that the report fails to accurately reflect community sizes and narratives, calling for a new and comprehensive survey.
On the other hand, the ruling Congress government faces pressure as political opposition questions the report's intent, suggesting it may be leveraging caste data for electoral gain. The report is due for deeper scrutiny at a special cabinet meeting, amidst calls for a cautious approach in any decisions taken.
(With inputs from agencies.)
