Left Menu

Karnataka's Caste Census Sparks Political Debate

Karnataka's recent caste census, discussed in the state cabinet, recommends increasing the OBC quota, sparking political contention. Communities like Lingayats and Vokkaligas criticize the survey as unscientific. The report, affecting reservation allocations, awaits further deliberation and is seen as potentially divisive amid political opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-04-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 20:00 IST
Karnataka's Caste Census Sparks Political Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's caste census report, recently presented to the state cabinet, has sparked a political storm. The report recommends an increase in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation quota, with proposals to extend it from 32% to 51%.

The census findings have not been well-received by leading community groups such as the Lingayats and Vokkaligas, who claim the survey is unscientific and incomplete. They argue that the report fails to accurately reflect community sizes and narratives, calling for a new and comprehensive survey.

On the other hand, the ruling Congress government faces pressure as political opposition questions the report's intent, suggesting it may be leveraging caste data for electoral gain. The report is due for deeper scrutiny at a special cabinet meeting, amidst calls for a cautious approach in any decisions taken.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025