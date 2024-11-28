Judiciary Celebrates 75 Years of the Indian Constitution at Historic Inauguration

SONIPAT, November 28, 2024 – The 75th anniversary of India's Constitution was marked by a significant event at O.P. Jindal Global University. Six Supreme Court judges highlighted the inviolable nature of the Constitution as a guiding force for democracy and governance.

Justice Abhay S. Oka and his colleagues discussed the Constitution's role in ensuring fundamental rights and social justice amidst evolving societal needs. The inauguration of India’s First Constitution Museum was a pivotal highlight of the gathering.

Attendees, including notable legal scholars, reflected on the Constitution's profound impact on national unity and the judiciary's key role in sustaining its foundational principles. The discourse also stressed ongoing challenges and the importance of constitutional fidelity in future governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)