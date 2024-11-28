Left Menu

Judiciary Celebrates 75 Years of the Indian Constitution at Historic Inauguration

Celebrating the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution, judges at O.P. Jindal Global University emphasized its inviolable nature. Reflecting on its continued evolution while safeguarding fundamental rights, the Constitution remains a guiding force for democracy and governance. This event also marked the launch of India's First Constitution Museum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonipat | Updated: 28-11-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 12:21 IST
Judiciary Celebrates 75 Years of the Indian Constitution at Historic Inauguration
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SONIPAT, November 28, 2024 – The 75th anniversary of India's Constitution was marked by a significant event at O.P. Jindal Global University. Six Supreme Court judges highlighted the inviolable nature of the Constitution as a guiding force for democracy and governance.

Justice Abhay S. Oka and his colleagues discussed the Constitution's role in ensuring fundamental rights and social justice amidst evolving societal needs. The inauguration of India’s First Constitution Museum was a pivotal highlight of the gathering.

Attendees, including notable legal scholars, reflected on the Constitution's profound impact on national unity and the judiciary's key role in sustaining its foundational principles. The discourse also stressed ongoing challenges and the importance of constitutional fidelity in future governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024