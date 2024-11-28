Left Menu

China Urges ICC to Act Prudently in Myanmar Case

China has called for the International Criminal Court to be just and fair in its actions, following the ICC's move to seek an arrest warrant for Myanmar's military leader over crimes against humanity allegations concerning the Rohingya minority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-11-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:04 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China has urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to maintain fairness and caution in its judicial actions. This statement came in response to the court's recent announcement seeking an arrest warrant for Myanmar's military leader.

The call was made by China's foreign ministry on Thursday, reflecting concerns over the ICC prosecutor's intentions to bring Myanmar's junta chief, Min Aung Hlaing, to justice.

The charges involve crimes against humanity, primarily linked to the alleged persecution of the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

