Interpol Aids CBI in Capturing Terror Suspect from Rwanda

The CBI, in collaboration with the NIA and Interpol, successfully brought Salman Rehman Khan, a member of Lashkar-e-Taiba, back to India from Rwanda. Khan was wanted for terror-related activities in Bengaluru, and an Interpol Red Notice was issued for his arrest. This operation follows similar extraditions from Saudi Arabia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:37 IST
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation, working in tandem with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Interpol, successfully orchestrated the extradition of Salman Rehman Khan, a Lashkar-e-Taiba affiliate, from Rwanda. Khan, accused of facilitating terrorist activities in Bengaluru, faced an Interpol Red Notice before being brought back by Indian authorities.

In a significant joint operation, CBI's Global Operations Centre worked closely with NIA and the Interpol National Central Bureau in Kigali to ensure Khan's return. This endeavor is part of a broader international crackdown on wanted criminals orchestrated through Interpol channels.

Khan is the latest in a series of extraditions facilitated by the CBI, which has coordinated the return of over 100 fugitives since 2021. This includes two recent extraditions from Saudi Arabia, showcasing India's commitment to tackling transnational crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

