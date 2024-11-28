Zelenskiy Condemns Russian Missile Attack

In a recent statement, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has criticized Russia for employing cruise missiles loaded with cluster munitions to assault Ukraine's energy facilities. The Ukrainian leader described the occurrence as a 'despicable escalation.'

Zelenskiy has reiterated his urgent plea to Kyiv's Western supporters to enhance air defense capabilities and ensure the punctual arrival of support, particularly crucial during the vulnerable winter period. As temperatures drop, fortifying Ukraine's energy network becomes increasingly pressing.

The strikes underscore ongoing threats to Ukraine's infrastructure, highlighting the need for international cooperation to prevent further damage and ensure energy security in the face of aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)