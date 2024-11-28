Left Menu

Zelenskiy Condemns Russian Missile Attack

President Zelenskiy accused Russia of using cruise missiles with cluster munitions to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure. He urged Western allies for more air defense and timely deliveries, especially crucial during winter, to help protect against further damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:42 IST
Zelenskiy Condemns Russian Missile Attack
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a recent statement, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has criticized Russia for employing cruise missiles loaded with cluster munitions to assault Ukraine's energy facilities. The Ukrainian leader described the occurrence as a 'despicable escalation.'

Zelenskiy has reiterated his urgent plea to Kyiv's Western supporters to enhance air defense capabilities and ensure the punctual arrival of support, particularly crucial during the vulnerable winter period. As temperatures drop, fortifying Ukraine's energy network becomes increasingly pressing.

The strikes underscore ongoing threats to Ukraine's infrastructure, highlighting the need for international cooperation to prevent further damage and ensure energy security in the face of aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024