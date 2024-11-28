Left Menu

Tragic End by Riverbank: Concrete Slab Attack in Seraikela

A woman was killed in Seraikela-Kharswan district after being attacked with a concrete slab by an unknown assailant. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and have recovered the blood-stained slab. They are working to identify the victim and apprehend the attacker, with the body sent for autopsy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seraikela | Updated: 28-11-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old woman was tragically killed after an unknown individual attacked her with a concrete slab in Seraikela-Kharswan district, reported a senior police officer on Thursday.

Her body was discovered near the Kharkhai river bank this morning. Investigators are currently scrutinizing CCTV footage near the scene for leads.

The blood-stained slab used in the attack has been retrieved, according to Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sameer Kumar Sewaiyan. Efforts to identify the victim and apprehend the culprit are ongoing, with the body sent to Sadar Hospital for autopsy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

