Tragic End by Riverbank: Concrete Slab Attack in Seraikela

A 25-year-old woman was tragically killed after an unknown individual attacked her with a concrete slab in Seraikela-Kharswan district, reported a senior police officer on Thursday.

Her body was discovered near the Kharkhai river bank this morning. Investigators are currently scrutinizing CCTV footage near the scene for leads.

The blood-stained slab used in the attack has been retrieved, according to Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sameer Kumar Sewaiyan. Efforts to identify the victim and apprehend the culprit are ongoing, with the body sent to Sadar Hospital for autopsy.

