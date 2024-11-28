Tragic End by Riverbank: Concrete Slab Attack in Seraikela
A woman was killed in Seraikela-Kharswan district after being attacked with a concrete slab by an unknown assailant. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and have recovered the blood-stained slab. They are working to identify the victim and apprehend the attacker, with the body sent for autopsy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seraikela | Updated: 28-11-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:47 IST
- Country:
- India
A 25-year-old woman was tragically killed after an unknown individual attacked her with a concrete slab in Seraikela-Kharswan district, reported a senior police officer on Thursday.
Her body was discovered near the Kharkhai river bank this morning. Investigators are currently scrutinizing CCTV footage near the scene for leads.
The blood-stained slab used in the attack has been retrieved, according to Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sameer Kumar Sewaiyan. Efforts to identify the victim and apprehend the culprit are ongoing, with the body sent to Sadar Hospital for autopsy.
