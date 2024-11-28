Left Menu

Tensions Rise: China's Increased Patrols at Scarborough Shoal

China's military has ramped up naval and air patrols around the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, a move that has escalated tensions with the Philippines. The Southern Theater Command confirmed the intensified operations, citing the need to safeguard claimed 'territorial waters.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:57 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China's military has intensified its operations by deploying naval and air forces to conduct thorough patrols around the contentious Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea.

The Southern Theater Command announced on Thursday that these efforts are part of an ongoing strategy initiated at the start of November to enhance surveillance over its asserted 'territorial waters.'

This development marks a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions between China and the Philippines over maritime rights in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

