Tensions Rise: China's Increased Patrols at Scarborough Shoal

China's military has intensified its operations by deploying naval and air forces to conduct thorough patrols around the contentious Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea.

The Southern Theater Command announced on Thursday that these efforts are part of an ongoing strategy initiated at the start of November to enhance surveillance over its asserted 'territorial waters.'

This development marks a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions between China and the Philippines over maritime rights in the region.

