Focus on Public Welfare in Karnataka's Winter Session
Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader has called for prioritizing the welfare of the state during the upcoming winter session. He emphasizes that discussions should focus on North Karnataka's issues instead of political conflicts. Agenda decisions will be finalized at a Business Advisory Committee meeting.
Karnataka's Legislative Assembly Speaker, U T Khader, is urging a constructive dialogue among political parties during the forthcoming winter session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Belagavi. Scheduled from December 9 to 19, the session aims to prioritize statewide welfare, especially in North Karnataka.
Addressing media at the Circuit House, Khader emphasized setting aside political battles for public benefit. He clarified that agenda decisions would be settled in the Business Advisory Committee meeting. Despite potential cabinet reshuffle speculations, Khader remains poised for any new responsibilities.
Discussing constituency help, he acknowledged limitations in his Speaker role and the need for increased privileges. He also highlighted his international commitments, including an upcoming address at Vatican City's interfaith conference on November 30.
