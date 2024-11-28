Left Menu

Russian Lawyer Sentenced Amid Crackdown on Dissent

A Russian lawyer, Dmitry Talantov, has been jailed for seven years for allegedly spreading false information about the Russian army and inciting hatred. His sentencing underscores a broader pattern of repression against legal professionals in Russia. The U.N. has called for his acquittal, citing violations of international human rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:38 IST
Russian Lawyer Sentenced Amid Crackdown on Dissent
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian court sentenced lawyer Dmitry Talantov to seven years, convicting him of spreading false information and inciting hatred over his criticism of Moscow's actions in Ukraine. Talantov, 63, labeled Russian military actions as 'extreme Nazi practices' on Facebook, according to reports from Mediazona.

The charges against Talantov reflect a broader repression pattern against dissent in Russia. Talantov, former president of the Udmurtia bar association, denied wrongdoing. Prior, he defended Ivan Safronov, jailed on treason charges, whose supporters claim his punishment was for reporting on arms deals.

U.N. rapporteur Mariana Katzarova called for Talantov's acquittal, emphasizing the right to peaceful dissent. Amid escalating pressure, other lawyers, including Ivan Pavlov and Yevgeny Smirnov, have fled Russia due to similar investigations against them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024