Russian Lawyer Sentenced Amid Crackdown on Dissent
A Russian lawyer, Dmitry Talantov, has been jailed for seven years for allegedly spreading false information about the Russian army and inciting hatred. His sentencing underscores a broader pattern of repression against legal professionals in Russia. The U.N. has called for his acquittal, citing violations of international human rights.
A Russian court sentenced lawyer Dmitry Talantov to seven years, convicting him of spreading false information and inciting hatred over his criticism of Moscow's actions in Ukraine. Talantov, 63, labeled Russian military actions as 'extreme Nazi practices' on Facebook, according to reports from Mediazona.
The charges against Talantov reflect a broader repression pattern against dissent in Russia. Talantov, former president of the Udmurtia bar association, denied wrongdoing. Prior, he defended Ivan Safronov, jailed on treason charges, whose supporters claim his punishment was for reporting on arms deals.
U.N. rapporteur Mariana Katzarova called for Talantov's acquittal, emphasizing the right to peaceful dissent. Amid escalating pressure, other lawyers, including Ivan Pavlov and Yevgeny Smirnov, have fled Russia due to similar investigations against them.
(With inputs from agencies.)
