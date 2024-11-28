Left Menu

Telangana IPS Officers Stand Against Political Allegations

The Telangana IPS Officers’ Association condemned comments by BRS working president K T Rama Rao, labeling the Sircilla District Collector a 'Congress worker.' The Association defended the Collector’s integrity against criticism that could undermine democratic institutions, emphasizing the need for respect in political discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:38 IST
  • India

The Telangana IPS Officers' Association has issued a strong condemnation in response to comments made by BRS working president K T Rama Rao, who allegedly labeled the Rajanna Sircilla District Collector as a 'Congress worker.' This statement has sparked significant controversy within the political landscape of the region.

During a recent assembly meeting, Rao reportedly suggested that the Collector is influencing BRS leaders to switch parties. In his remarks, he criticized Congress for what he described as political maneuvering through civil servants.

The Association lambasted these remarks as baseless and detrimental to governance. It highlighted the dedication of civil servants to uphold the rule of law, emphasizing the importance of discourse that respects institutional integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

