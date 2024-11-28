Judicial Asset Declarations: Government's Stance Revealed

The government asserted on Thursday, during a session in the Rajya Sabha, that it does not plan to introduce legislation requiring Supreme Court and high court judges to declare their property returns. This stance comes despite a recommendation from a parliamentary committee.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal communicated that there are no centrally held records of such asset declarations by the judiciary. The minister addressed queries regarding future legislation on judges' property returns, referring to the 'Judicial Processes and their Reform' report, issued in August 2023, from the Parliamentary Standing Committee.

The minister acknowledged existing judicial standards established on May 7, 1997, known as the 'Restatement of Values of Judicial Life,' which Supreme Court and high court judges are expected to follow. Since 2009, judges can voluntarily disclose their assets on the Supreme Court's website, as per the decision made during a full court meeting.

