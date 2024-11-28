Left Menu

Ex-Soldier's Spy Game: The Daniel Khalife Saga

Daniel Khalife, a British ex-soldier, was convicted for providing sensitive information to Iran, following his escape from a London prison. Accused of supplying classified data to the Iranian intelligence, Khalife claimed his actions were part of a double-agent scheme inspired by TV show 'Homeland'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:56 IST
Ex-Soldier's Spy Game: The Daniel Khalife Saga
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A former British soldier, Daniel Khalife, has been convicted for supplying sensitive information to the Iranian intelligence service, intensifying the intrigue surrounding his audacious escape from a London prison.

Khalife, 23, faced serious charges related to the Official Secrets Act at Woolwich Crown Court, where he was found guilty of collecting information beneficial to Iran. Interestingly, he was acquitted of allegations involving fake bomb threats at his military barracks.

Khalife's defense argued that his contacts with Iranian operatives were part of a convoluted plan to serve as a double-agent for the UK, inspired by the TV series 'Homeland'. His dramatic escape and subsequent capture after a three-day manhunt captivated the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024