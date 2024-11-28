A former British soldier, Daniel Khalife, has been convicted for supplying sensitive information to the Iranian intelligence service, intensifying the intrigue surrounding his audacious escape from a London prison.

Khalife, 23, faced serious charges related to the Official Secrets Act at Woolwich Crown Court, where he was found guilty of collecting information beneficial to Iran. Interestingly, he was acquitted of allegations involving fake bomb threats at his military barracks.

Khalife's defense argued that his contacts with Iranian operatives were part of a convoluted plan to serve as a double-agent for the UK, inspired by the TV series 'Homeland'. His dramatic escape and subsequent capture after a three-day manhunt captivated the nation.

