Notorious Fugitive: The Chilling Crimes of Niranjankumar

In a dramatic arrest, Maharashtra police have apprehended a man from Bengaluru, Karnataka, accused of committing five gruesome murders spanning from 2002 to 2008. The suspect, identified under multiple aliases including Niranjankumar, allegedly carried out four of these crimes in West Bengal.

Niranjankumar's crime spree culminated in March 2008 when he reportedly murdered Manoj Rajbihari Shah over a dispute involving a compound wall. Investigators revealed that the brutal killing involved strangulation with a nylon thread after the victim was bludgeoned. The case, registered at Manickpur police station, had been unsolved until his capture.

His other alleged victims include his stepmother and three step-siblings, ranging from ages two to seven, in a harrowing 2002 incident in East Midnapore. Constantly on the move, Niranjankumar managed to evade arrest by adopting various identities across Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Vasai. The arrest followed a crucial tip-off, but police continue to delve into the full extent of his past crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)