Left Menu

Notorious Fugitive: The Chilling Crimes of Niranjankumar

The Maharashtra police captured Niranjankumar, wanted for committing five murders between 2002 and 2008, including four in West Bengal. He was evading arrest by living under various aliases in different cities before being apprehended in Bengaluru. Police investigations into his criminal past are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 21-03-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 21:41 IST
Notorious Fugitive: The Chilling Crimes of Niranjankumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic arrest, Maharashtra police have apprehended a man from Bengaluru, Karnataka, accused of committing five gruesome murders spanning from 2002 to 2008. The suspect, identified under multiple aliases including Niranjankumar, allegedly carried out four of these crimes in West Bengal.

Niranjankumar's crime spree culminated in March 2008 when he reportedly murdered Manoj Rajbihari Shah over a dispute involving a compound wall. Investigators revealed that the brutal killing involved strangulation with a nylon thread after the victim was bludgeoned. The case, registered at Manickpur police station, had been unsolved until his capture.

His other alleged victims include his stepmother and three step-siblings, ranging from ages two to seven, in a harrowing 2002 incident in East Midnapore. Constantly on the move, Niranjankumar managed to evade arrest by adopting various identities across Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Vasai. The arrest followed a crucial tip-off, but police continue to delve into the full extent of his past crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025