Supreme Court Upholds GRAP IV Measures Amid Air Pollution Crisis
The Supreme Court has ruled that stringent air pollution measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 remain in effect in the national capital until December 2. Failure to implement these effectively has been flagged, and officials face scrutiny. Stubble burning and truck entry restrictions are focal points.
The Supreme Court, on Thursday, declined to ease the stringent measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), meant to combat worsening air pollution in the national capital, and ordered their continuance until December 2.
A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih noted a considerable shortfall in the execution of GRAP IV curbs, based on a report by court commissioners. They directed that all GRAP IV measures except those affecting schools should remain in place.
The court highlighted a media report from Punjab about a land record officer advising farmers to burn stubble secretly. Such practices, if proven true, are worrisome, and the court urged the Punjab government to instruct its officials against such activities.
