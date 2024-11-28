Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds GRAP IV Measures Amid Air Pollution Crisis

The Supreme Court has ruled that stringent air pollution measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 remain in effect in the national capital until December 2. Failure to implement these effectively has been flagged, and officials face scrutiny. Stubble burning and truck entry restrictions are focal points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:59 IST
Supreme Court Upholds GRAP IV Measures Amid Air Pollution Crisis
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, declined to ease the stringent measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), meant to combat worsening air pollution in the national capital, and ordered their continuance until December 2.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih noted a considerable shortfall in the execution of GRAP IV curbs, based on a report by court commissioners. They directed that all GRAP IV measures except those affecting schools should remain in place.

The court highlighted a media report from Punjab about a land record officer advising farmers to burn stubble secretly. Such practices, if proven true, are worrisome, and the court urged the Punjab government to instruct its officials against such activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024