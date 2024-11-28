Tensions Rise with Chinese Vessels Near Thitu Island

Satellite imagery has revealed a notable assembly of Chinese civilian vessels near Thitu Island, the Philippines' critical outpost in the South China Sea. Despite this development, Philippine naval authorities maintain there is no immediate threat.

Images taken by Maxar Technologies show approximately 60 ships, some close to just 2 nautical miles from Thitu, an important island for Philippine strategic monitoring of Chinese activities. Vice Admiral Alfonso Torres emphasized the presence of 'maritime militia' vessels was routine for the region.

The Philippines regards this presence as an 'illegal presence' yet not alarming. The area remains a hotspot of territorial tensions between China and the Philippines, with ongoing diplomatic and security analyst attention particularly in light of recent domestic political strife within the Philippines.

(With inputs from agencies.)