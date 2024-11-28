Parliament's Winter Session Stalled by Ongoing Protests
The Indian Parliament's Winter Session has been disrupted for the third day due to opposition protests over issues like the Adani controversy and violence in Manipur and Sambhal. Both Houses were adjourned soon after convening, missing opportunities for constructive debate on pressing national matters.
- India
The Winter Session of the Indian Parliament faced disruptions for the third consecutive day as opposition members protested against issues, including the Adani affair and recent violence in Manipur and Sambhal.
The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha saw swift adjournments, both initially and later, amid growing tensions between the ruling and opposition parties.
Despite calls for a productive dialogue, significant discussions were halted, stalling legislative proceedings and missing critical opportunities for addressing national concerns.
