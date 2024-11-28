Parliament's Winter Session Stalled by Ongoing Protests

The Winter Session of the Indian Parliament faced disruptions for the third consecutive day as opposition members protested against issues, including the Adani affair and recent violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha saw swift adjournments, both initially and later, amid growing tensions between the ruling and opposition parties.

Despite calls for a productive dialogue, significant discussions were halted, stalling legislative proceedings and missing critical opportunities for addressing national concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)