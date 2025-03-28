Rajya Sabha Tensions: A Walkout Amidst Sharp Differences

In a dramatic turn of events, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar left a Business Advisory Committee meeting, citing 'lack of decorum' among the attendees. This decision highlights ongoing tensions between ruling and opposition members.

The conflict intensified over disagreements on discussing 'duplicate' voter IDs and the examination of bills by parliamentary committees, underscoring a significant divide. A source from the opposition speculates that these issues triggered the Chairman's unexpected exit.

The backdrop for Friday's events included contentious exchanges in the Rajya Sabha following controversial remarks by Ramji Lal Suman of the Samajwadi Party. His comments led to protests and property damage, adding fuel to the already charged atmosphere within the House.

