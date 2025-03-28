Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Tensions: A Walkout Amidst Sharp Differences

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar exited a Business Advisory Committee meeting due to a 'lack of decorum'. The walkout stemmed from conflicts over discussions on 'duplicate' voter ID issues and bill reviews by committees. Heated debates arose from comments by Samajwadi Party's Ramji Lal Suman, leading to vandalism and subsequent walkouts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 13:23 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar left a Business Advisory Committee meeting, citing 'lack of decorum' among the attendees. This decision highlights ongoing tensions between ruling and opposition members.

The conflict intensified over disagreements on discussing 'duplicate' voter IDs and the examination of bills by parliamentary committees, underscoring a significant divide. A source from the opposition speculates that these issues triggered the Chairman's unexpected exit.

The backdrop for Friday's events included contentious exchanges in the Rajya Sabha following controversial remarks by Ramji Lal Suman of the Samajwadi Party. His comments led to protests and property damage, adding fuel to the already charged atmosphere within the House.

(With inputs from agencies.)

