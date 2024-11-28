Left Menu

Delhi Court Seeks Response on Healthcare Scheme, Setbacks in Implementation

The Delhi High Court has requested the AAP government's stance on a plea by BJP MPs to implement the Ayushman Bharat health scheme in Delhi. The petitioners argue Delhi uniquely lacks this scheme, denying essential health coverage to the underprivileged and highlighting political discord over public health responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:58 IST
Delhi Court Seeks Response on Healthcare Scheme, Setbacks in Implementation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Thursday called for the AAP government's response after BJP MPs filed a plea seeking the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the national capital.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora issued notifications to the Delhi government, the Centre, and the Lieutenant Governor, emphasizing the urgency of the matter. The next hearing is scheduled for December 11 and will coincide with a suo-motu plea about critical care in Delhi's government hospitals.

Petitioners argue Delhi remains the only union territory missing from the 33 states and UTs that have adopted the scheme, leaving residents without crucial Rs 5 lakh healthcare coverage. The petition highlights a political power struggle, alleging that the Delhi government has neglected its duty to implement the scheme, despite a prior commitment by former Finance Minister Manish Sisodia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024