Delhi Court Seeks Response on Healthcare Scheme, Setbacks in Implementation

The Delhi High Court on Thursday called for the AAP government's response after BJP MPs filed a plea seeking the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the national capital.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora issued notifications to the Delhi government, the Centre, and the Lieutenant Governor, emphasizing the urgency of the matter. The next hearing is scheduled for December 11 and will coincide with a suo-motu plea about critical care in Delhi's government hospitals.

Petitioners argue Delhi remains the only union territory missing from the 33 states and UTs that have adopted the scheme, leaving residents without crucial Rs 5 lakh healthcare coverage. The petition highlights a political power struggle, alleging that the Delhi government has neglected its duty to implement the scheme, despite a prior commitment by former Finance Minister Manish Sisodia.

(With inputs from agencies.)