Delhi Court Seeks Response on Healthcare Scheme, Setbacks in Implementation
The Delhi High Court has requested the AAP government's stance on a plea by BJP MPs to implement the Ayushman Bharat health scheme in Delhi. The petitioners argue Delhi uniquely lacks this scheme, denying essential health coverage to the underprivileged and highlighting political discord over public health responsibilities.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court on Thursday called for the AAP government's response after BJP MPs filed a plea seeking the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the national capital.
A bench consisting of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora issued notifications to the Delhi government, the Centre, and the Lieutenant Governor, emphasizing the urgency of the matter. The next hearing is scheduled for December 11 and will coincide with a suo-motu plea about critical care in Delhi's government hospitals.
Petitioners argue Delhi remains the only union territory missing from the 33 states and UTs that have adopted the scheme, leaving residents without crucial Rs 5 lakh healthcare coverage. The petition highlights a political power struggle, alleging that the Delhi government has neglected its duty to implement the scheme, despite a prior commitment by former Finance Minister Manish Sisodia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reforming Prison Health: A Public Health Imperative
The Future of Temporary Protected Status Amidst Political Discord
Delhi's Meat Shop Crackdown: Ensuring Public Health Safety
Health News Roundup: Key Developments in Pharmaceuticals and Public Health
Honoring the Legacy of Dr Uma Rajan: A Confluence of Dance and Public Health