Choudhary's Crusade for Accountability: Shaking Up Government Offices in J&K

In a bid to enforce accountability and transparency in governance, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary is conducting surprise inspections of government offices.

Choudhary expressed dissatisfaction with the state of affairs, particularly noting rampant absenteeism and poor office maintenance.

He vowed to ensure officials fulfill their duties, threatening strict action against those failing to perform. The Deputy Chief Minister aims to set a new standard of governance, emphasizing that the era of unaccountable rule is over.

