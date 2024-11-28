Left Menu

Sewer Tragedy: Examining the Untold Toll

Since 1993, 1,248 people have died cleaning sewers and septic tanks in the country, according to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of deaths. The government confirmed no deaths from manual scavenging due to strict legal measures against the practice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:19 IST
Sewer Tragedy: Examining the Untold Toll
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment revealed that 1,248 lives have been lost while cleaning sewers and septic tanks since 1993, a grim statistic shared in Parliament on Thursday.

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, highlighted Tamil Nadu as having the highest casualties, with 253 deaths, followed by Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

Athawale assured that no deaths have occurred from manual scavenging, which remains strictly prohibited under the MS Act, 2013, with offenders facing significant penalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024