Sewer Tragedy: Examining the Untold Toll
Since 1993, 1,248 people have died cleaning sewers and septic tanks in the country, according to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of deaths. The government confirmed no deaths from manual scavenging due to strict legal measures against the practice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:19 IST
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment revealed that 1,248 lives have been lost while cleaning sewers and septic tanks since 1993, a grim statistic shared in Parliament on Thursday.
Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, highlighted Tamil Nadu as having the highest casualties, with 253 deaths, followed by Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.
Athawale assured that no deaths have occurred from manual scavenging, which remains strictly prohibited under the MS Act, 2013, with offenders facing significant penalties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka Prepares for Pivotal Parliamentary Elections
Parliamentary Panel Revisits Marriage Age Bill Amidst Expired Legislation
Himachal Pradesh High Court declares appointment of parliamentary secretaries as void, directs immediate withdrawal of all facilities.
Court Quashes Himachal Pradesh Chief Parliamentary Secretaries' Appointments
Sri Lanka's Pivotal Parliamentary Election: A New Dawn?