Sewer Tragedy: Examining the Untold Toll

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment revealed that 1,248 lives have been lost while cleaning sewers and septic tanks since 1993, a grim statistic shared in Parliament on Thursday.

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, highlighted Tamil Nadu as having the highest casualties, with 253 deaths, followed by Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

Athawale assured that no deaths have occurred from manual scavenging, which remains strictly prohibited under the MS Act, 2013, with offenders facing significant penalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)