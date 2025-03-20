Left Menu

DMK Members Protest Delimitation in Parliament, Stirring Controversy Over Attire

DMK members protested in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha against constituency delimitation. Their protest involved wearing T-shirts with slogans, which violated parliamentary rules. Speaker Om Birla and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar criticized the attire, citing the need to maintain decorum. Both Houses adjourned without transacting business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 18:00 IST
DMK Members Protest Delimitation in Parliament, Stirring Controversy Over Attire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a contentious development in parliament, DMK members raised a stir by protesting against the proposed delimitation of constituencies. The protest, which occurred in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, involved members wearing T-shirts adorned with slogans, prompting a stern reminder from Speaker Om Birla on the rules governing parliamentary conduct.

Speaker Birla emphasized the inviolability of parliamentary decorum, referencing Rule 349 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the House of the People. This rule mandates that members must adhere to a dress code, prohibiting the display of emblems or slogans, except for the national flag.

The protests in both Houses resulted in an adjournment for the day, stalling parliamentary business. In Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar also criticized the sartorial choice of the DMK members. The tense atmosphere underscored the opposition's deep-seated concerns over delimitation policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025