DMK Members Protest Delimitation in Parliament, Stirring Controversy Over Attire

In a contentious development in parliament, DMK members raised a stir by protesting against the proposed delimitation of constituencies. The protest, which occurred in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, involved members wearing T-shirts adorned with slogans, prompting a stern reminder from Speaker Om Birla on the rules governing parliamentary conduct.

Speaker Birla emphasized the inviolability of parliamentary decorum, referencing Rule 349 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the House of the People. This rule mandates that members must adhere to a dress code, prohibiting the display of emblems or slogans, except for the national flag.

The protests in both Houses resulted in an adjournment for the day, stalling parliamentary business. In Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar also criticized the sartorial choice of the DMK members. The tense atmosphere underscored the opposition's deep-seated concerns over delimitation policies.

