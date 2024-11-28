Left Menu

Protests Surge Over Missing Man in Manipur: Community Demands Justice

In Manipur's Imphal West district, protests continued as hundreds demand the return of Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, missing since November 25. The Joint Action Committee, which initiated the protests, warns of intensifying actions. Authorities, including police and army, are conducting search operations amidst clashes with demonstrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:40 IST
In Imphal West district of Manipur, hundreds of individuals have taken to the streets for a second day, demanding action on the disappearance of Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, who went missing on November 25.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC), which initiated the protest on Wednesday in the Kanto Sabal area, has given authorities a three-day ultimatum to produce the missing man, according to a police statement.

Tensions escalated further in Kakching, where clashes between police and demonstrators led to injuries, amid ongoing unrest linked to Kamalbabu's disappearance and unrelated local issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

