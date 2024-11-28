Nigerian Woman Arrested with Mephedrone in Mumbai
A 34-year-old Nigerian woman, Imma Stella, was arrested by Mumbai police's Anti Narcotics Cell with 350 grams of mephedrone valued at Rs 70 lakh. She was apprehended at YMCA road in Agripada and has been living illegally in India, according to police investigations.
In a significant bust, the Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police apprehended a 34-year-old Nigerian woman, Imma Stella, for possessing mephedrone valued at Rs 70 lakh, states an official report released on Thursday.
The arrest took place on YMCA Road in Agripada, situated in the southern section of Mumbai, a hub known for its bustling activity.
Authorities confiscated 350 grams of mephedrone. Investigations revealed that Stella has resided in India unlawfully for several years, raising concerns over the monitoring of foreign nationals in the city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
