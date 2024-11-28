Nigerian Woman Arrested with Mephedrone in Mumbai

In a significant bust, the Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police apprehended a 34-year-old Nigerian woman, Imma Stella, for possessing mephedrone valued at Rs 70 lakh, states an official report released on Thursday.

The arrest took place on YMCA Road in Agripada, situated in the southern section of Mumbai, a hub known for its bustling activity.

Authorities confiscated 350 grams of mephedrone. Investigations revealed that Stella has resided in India unlawfully for several years, raising concerns over the monitoring of foreign nationals in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)