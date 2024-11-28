Supreme Court Maintains GRAP IV Measures Amid Air Quality Concerns

Delhi's air quality remains at the forefront of concerns as the Supreme Court has decided to uphold the stringent emergency measures laid out under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The continuation of these measures stands until December 2, even amid arguments presented by the Centre regarding the air quality index (AQI) being within manageable limits.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih pointed to the 'abject failure' of authorities in executing GRAP IV restrictions effectively, as reflected in the commissioners' reports. The court emphasized that while some modifications concerning schools are permissible, the overarching measures should remain unaffected.

In a bid to ensure compliance and address serious lapses, additional actions, including a temporary halt on non-essential truck entries to Delhi, were heightened. Concerns over satellite evasion practices among farmers in Punjab also surfaced, prompting warnings against such activities. The stringent measures remain pivotal in regulating Delhi's air quality.

