Corruption Scandal: Police Officers Face FIR Over Kidnapping Case
An FIR has been filed against an IPS officer and 17 other police personnel following a Chief Judicial Magistrate's order. This concerns the alleged kidnapping of Anil Singh, a dismissed head constable who exposed corruption in the Chandauli police department. The FIR was lodged at Nandganj Police Station.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghazipur(Up) | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:02 IST
An FIR has been registered against an IPS officer and 17 fellow police personnel, following an order issued by the Chief Judicial Magistrate concerning a high-profile kidnapping case.
The case involves Anil Singh, a former head constable, who purportedly unveiled corruption within the Chandauli police department, subsequently leading to his dismissal.
The FIR, marking a significant development in the case, was filed on Wednesday at Nandganj Police Station, intensifying the spotlight on internal police corruption allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
