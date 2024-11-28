Left Menu

Corruption Scandal: Police Officers Face FIR Over Kidnapping Case

An FIR has been filed against an IPS officer and 17 other police personnel following a Chief Judicial Magistrate's order. This concerns the alleged kidnapping of Anil Singh, a dismissed head constable who exposed corruption in the Chandauli police department. The FIR was lodged at Nandganj Police Station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghazipur(Up) | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:02 IST
Corruption Scandal: Police Officers Face FIR Over Kidnapping Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been registered against an IPS officer and 17 fellow police personnel, following an order issued by the Chief Judicial Magistrate concerning a high-profile kidnapping case.

The case involves Anil Singh, a former head constable, who purportedly unveiled corruption within the Chandauli police department, subsequently leading to his dismissal.

The FIR, marking a significant development in the case, was filed on Wednesday at Nandganj Police Station, intensifying the spotlight on internal police corruption allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024