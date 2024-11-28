Corruption Scandal: Police Officers Face FIR Over Kidnapping Case

An FIR has been registered against an IPS officer and 17 fellow police personnel, following an order issued by the Chief Judicial Magistrate concerning a high-profile kidnapping case.

The case involves Anil Singh, a former head constable, who purportedly unveiled corruption within the Chandauli police department, subsequently leading to his dismissal.

The FIR, marking a significant development in the case, was filed on Wednesday at Nandganj Police Station, intensifying the spotlight on internal police corruption allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)