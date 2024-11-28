Left Menu

Ceasefire Tensions: Israel and Hezbollah Clash Over Accusation Exchange

Israel and Hezbollah have accused each other of breaching a ceasefire a day after it was established, halting extended conflict in Lebanon. Israeli military action and Hezbollah's accusations highlight the fragility of the truce. Despite the agreement, hostilities persist, impacting civilians and challenging the return of displaced Lebanese families.

Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged accusations of ceasefire violations, just a day after a truce was brokered to halt longstanding hostilities in Lebanon. The Israeli military claims ceasefire breaches occurred due to suspicious activities by individuals in several southern areas.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah's Hassan Fadlallah criticized Israel's actions, alleging attacks on returning Lebanese villagers. Israeli tank fire impacted various regions within the Blue Line border strip on Thursday, state media and Lebanese security sources reported, resulting in civilian casualties.

The diplomatic ceasefire, a notable development amidst regional conflicts, is under strain as both parties continue skirmishes, and displaced Lebanese citizens face challenges in returning home. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has instructed the military to prevent residents from returning, defying earlier local assurances.

