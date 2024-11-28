Putin Assures Stability Amid Rouble Fluctuations
Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed concerns over the rouble's sharp fluctuations, attributing them to budget payments and seasonal changes. He reassured that no panic is needed as the rouble began rebounding after a steep drop, aided by the central bank's decision to halt foreign currency purchases.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday dismissed concerns over the recent depreciation of the rouble, attributing its fluctuations to budget payments and seasonal variations. He emphasized there is no reason for panic.
The rouble showed signs of recovery, rebounding after a significant 7% fall against the U.S. dollar. The recovery followed the Russian central bank's announcement to cease foreign currency purchases to support financial markets.
Putin made these statements in Astana, Kazakhstan, following a summit with leaders from a security alliance of former Soviet states, reinforcing the message of economic stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Climate Summit: Brokering Billions for a Sustainable Future
Germany's Political Shake-up: A Silver Lining for the Euro Zone Economy?
Govt Unveils New Tax and Social Policy Work Programme to Strengthen Economy
Global Calls for Climate Justice at U.N. Summit
Global Leaders Confront Climate Crisis at U.N. Summit