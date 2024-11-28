CPI MP Criticizes BJP Over Risks to Indian Workers in Conflict Zones

In a pressing statement, Communist Party of India (CPI) MP PP Suneer condemned the BJP-led Union government for allegedly jeopardizing the lives of Indian workers in the conflict-ridden Israel-Palestine area. He cited data from the Ministry of External Affairs, revealing that approximately 12,000 of the 32,000 Indian workers in Israel arrived after October 2023.

Suneer claims that the government's actions contradict India's stated position supporting the Palestinian cause. He pointed to rising death tolls, including Colonel Waibhav Kale (retd), and accused the BJP government of endangering Indian lives by prioritizing its diplomatic ties with Israel.

Further, Suneer highlighted the government's lack of transparency regarding compensation for casualties, as noted in Rajya Sabha responses. The MEA assured that Indian workers receive equal treatment and social security in Israel, yet Suneer insists this is insufficient to counteract the risks posed by their deployment in a war zone.

