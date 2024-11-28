CPI MP Criticizes BJP Over Risks to Indian Workers in Conflict Zones
Communist Party of India (CPI) MP PP Suneer criticized the BJP-led Union government for risking Indian workers' lives by sending them to volatile conflict zones like Israel. Suneer accused the government of prioritizing relations with Israel over the safety of its citizens and shirking its responsibility towards affected workers.
- Country:
- India
In a pressing statement, Communist Party of India (CPI) MP PP Suneer condemned the BJP-led Union government for allegedly jeopardizing the lives of Indian workers in the conflict-ridden Israel-Palestine area. He cited data from the Ministry of External Affairs, revealing that approximately 12,000 of the 32,000 Indian workers in Israel arrived after October 2023.
Suneer claims that the government's actions contradict India's stated position supporting the Palestinian cause. He pointed to rising death tolls, including Colonel Waibhav Kale (retd), and accused the BJP government of endangering Indian lives by prioritizing its diplomatic ties with Israel.
Further, Suneer highlighted the government's lack of transparency regarding compensation for casualties, as noted in Rajya Sabha responses. The MEA assured that Indian workers receive equal treatment and social security in Israel, yet Suneer insists this is insufficient to counteract the risks posed by their deployment in a war zone.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.
U.S. Declares Israel's Compliance on Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Amid Global Scrutiny
USA Turkeys Gobble Their Way to India: A Trade Triumph
Strengthening Ties: India and Indonesia Conclude 9th Garuda Shakti Exercise
Indian Stock Markets Tumble Amid Weak Earnings and Global Cues