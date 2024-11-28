Telangana Civil Servants Demand Apology from Politician Over Allegations

The Telangana IAS Officers' Association has expressed strong disapproval over remarks made by BRS working president K T Rama Rao. He allegedly described the district Collector of Rajanna Sircilla as a 'Congress worker,' demanding an apology for what they termed as derogatory and unjust statements.

Similarly, the Telangana IPS Officers' Association has backed this condemnation, criticizing Rao for what they deemed unfounded and irresponsible allegations against a serving civil servant. They stressed that such accusations directly threaten the integrity of governance and undermine the constitutional role of civil servants.

Both associations have reiterated their unwavering support for the officer in question, advocating for the preservation of civil service dignity and impartiality. They are calling for an immediate retraction and apology from Rama Rao, and urged all representatives to engage respectfully with public institutions and officers.

