London Court Unveils Bulgarian Espionage Allegations for Russia
Three Bulgarian nationals are accused of espionage in London, allegedly spying for Russia from 2020 to 2023. Prosecutors claim the group conducted surveillance across Europe, coordinated from the UK. The defendants, who deny the charges, face a trial expected to run until February.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
London's Central Criminal Court heard allegations of espionage involving three Bulgarian nationals accused of passing secrets to Russia. Prosecutors claim the accused spied across Europe from 2020 to 2023, coordinating their activities from the UK.
Defendants Katrin Ivanova, Vanya Gaberova, and Tihomir Ivanov Ivanchev allegedly formed a spy ring that operated in multiple European locations. Their actions, it is alleged, compromised the safety and interests of the United Kingdom.
The accused individuals deny the allegations, including conspiracy to spy and possession of false identity documents. Their trial is expected to continue until February, with additional guilty pleas from co-defendants Orlin Roussev and Biser Dzhambazov.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Europe's Urgent Call for Climate Action Resources
IFC Commits €15M Equity Investment in Cogito Fund II to Support Tech Startups in Central and Eastern Europe
Europe's Green Transition: Challenges Amid Climate Shocks
European Shares Navigate Volatility Amid Inflation Concerns
Trenitalia and Rail Europe Strengthen Global Rail Connections