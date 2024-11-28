London Court Unveils Bulgarian Espionage Allegations for Russia

London's Central Criminal Court heard allegations of espionage involving three Bulgarian nationals accused of passing secrets to Russia. Prosecutors claim the accused spied across Europe from 2020 to 2023, coordinating their activities from the UK.

Defendants Katrin Ivanova, Vanya Gaberova, and Tihomir Ivanov Ivanchev allegedly formed a spy ring that operated in multiple European locations. Their actions, it is alleged, compromised the safety and interests of the United Kingdom.

The accused individuals deny the allegations, including conspiracy to spy and possession of false identity documents. Their trial is expected to continue until February, with additional guilty pleas from co-defendants Orlin Roussev and Biser Dzhambazov.

(With inputs from agencies.)