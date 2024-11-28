Jharkhand CM Soren Honors Fallen Soldier with Job and Compensation

Soon after assuming office as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren took significant steps to honor fallen soldiers. He awarded an appointment letter to the brother of Agniveer Arjun Mahto, a soldier killed in Assam, and offered Rs 10 lakh as ex gratia to Mahto's mother, Hulasi Devi.

Arjun Mahto, hailing from Chandankiyari in Bokaro district, served under the Agniveer scheme in the Indian Army. Soren affirmed his commitment to supporting such families by awarding a government job to Mahto's brother, Balaram Mahto, and ensuring they benefit from various state welfare schemes.

This initiative follows a policy decision made by Soren's previous cabinet to extend ex gratia payments and employment opportunities to the next of kin of martyred Agniveer soldiers, approved and publicized in fall 2023. This action aligns with Soren's broader governance strategy as he begins his fourth term.

