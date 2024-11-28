Left Menu

Germany to Re-Deploy Patriot Systems to Poland in Strategic Move

Germany is set to re-deploy Patriot air defence systems in Poland to protect a vital logistical hub for Ukrainian support. The deployment will last up to six months, following a previous deployment from January to November 2022, initiated by a stray missile incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:32 IST
Germany is preparing to re-deploy its Patriot air defence systems to Poland at the beginning of the new year, according to an announcement by the German defence ministry on Thursday.

The proposed deployment, which could last for up to six months, aims to safeguard a critical logistical hub in Poland essential for the delivery of materials aiding Ukraine. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius emphasized the strategic significance of the move.

Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz expressed appreciation for the decision via social media. Previously, from January to November 2022, Germany dispatched 300 troops and three Patriot units to Poland, stationed near the Ukrainian border following a missile incident that heightened cross-border conflict concerns.

