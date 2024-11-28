Left Menu

India Affirms Robust Export Framework Amid US Sanctions

India asserts its strong legal framework for exports after the US imposed sanctions on Indian firms and nationals linked to Russia. India emphasizes compliance with international obligations, participation in non-proliferation regimes, and aims to strengthen strategic ties with the US.

India has communicated to the United States its firm legal and regulatory structure overseeing controlled and dual-use exports, amidst Washington's sanctions on 19 Indian private companies and two individuals.

These sanctions are part of a broader US action against entities allegedly involved in aiding Russia's military operations in Ukraine, which includes placing around 400 global entities and individuals on a cautionary list.

The Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, informed the Rajya Sabha of India's aspirations to enhance its global strategic partnership with the US while ensuring its export regulations adhere to international non-proliferation commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

