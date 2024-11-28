Hemant Soren's Economic Boost for Jharkhand Women
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced an increase in financial aid to women under the Maiyan Samman Yojana. Starting December, each woman beneficiary will receive Rs 2,500 monthly. This scheme, launched in August, is credited for aiding the JMM-led alliance's recent electoral success in Jharkhand.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has announced a major financial boost for women beneficiaries under the Maiyan Samman Yojana. As of December, each eligible woman will receive Rs 2,500 directly into their bank accounts, an increase from the current Rs 1,000.
This initiative is expected to impact over 50 lakh women, playing a significant role in the JMM-led alliance's victorious performance in the recent assembly polls. The Maiyan Samman Yojana, launched in August, was integral to ensuring the INDIA bloc's electoral success.
In addition, the cabinet has approved measures to explore new revenue sources and review police recruitment processes. Chief Minister Soren, sworn in for a fourth term, emphasized these measures at the first cabinet meeting this Thursday, witnessed by prominent national leaders.
