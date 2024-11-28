Delhi Government Unlocks Funds to Rescue DSFDC Amidst Controversy

The Delhi government has taken a significant step by approving a Rs 17 crore grant-in-aid to address the payment delays affecting over 125 employees at the DSFDC. This intervention marks a crucial shift following the disruptions the corporation faced after the imprisonment of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking at a press conference, Atishi emphasized the DSFDC's essential role in providing affordable financial assistance to Delhi's marginalized communities. However, she also highlighted the deliberate obstruction of salary clearance files by certain parties, which exacerbated the crisis.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal voiced his concerns on social media, accusing his political adversaries of targeting the DSFDC employees during his imprisonment. The AAP government has also announced plans to revive the corporation to enhance its service delivery.

