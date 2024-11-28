High-Stakes Arrest at the Airport: The Fugitive's Return

A shocking arrest unfolded at Delhi's Indira Gandhi Airport this week, involving a 22-year-old suspect in a gruesome salon double murder. Harsh, who had fled to Azerbaijan on a false passport, was nabbed by police upon his return to India.

The incident, occurring on February 9 at a salon in Najafgarh, saw Sonu and Ashish Tehlan shot dead in the presence of witnesses. Investigations quickly identified Harsh and his associate, Sanjeev Kumar alias Sanju Dahiya, as the main suspects. The duo had prior criminal records and had been declared proclaimed offenders.

Harsh was reportedly operating under orders from known gangster Yogesh alias Tunda. Linked to multiple extortion cases, he had absconded to evade arrest. Law enforcement authorities, issuing a Look Out Circular, apprehended him as he planned to secure another illegal passport.

(With inputs from agencies.)