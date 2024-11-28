Life Sentence for Murder of Autorickshaw Driver
Two individuals were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of an auto driver in Gurugram. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each accused, Yakub and Sonia, whose crime was substantiated by police evidence and eyewitness testimony.
A court in Gurugram sentenced two people to life imprisonment for the murder of an autorickshaw driver, delivering justice in a case that had unfolded over the past three years.
The conviction was handed down by Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Singal, who also imposed a Rs 10,000 fine on each of the accused, Yakub and Sonia alias Jugni, both from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh.
The murder occurred on September 27, 2021, when Asif, the victim, was assaulted in Sector 56. An eyewitness's account and police investigation led to the swift arrest of the culprits, culminating in their conviction following a detailed presentation of evidence in court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
