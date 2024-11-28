India's Stance on Asylum Seekers: A Diplomatic Dilemma

The Government of India has raised concerns over citizens seeking asylum in foreign countries, suggesting that such actions undermine the nation's reputation for personal gain. This stance was disclosed by Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written statement to the Rajya Sabha.

In response to a question posed by Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal, the government was challenged on the number of Indian nationals who have sought asylum abroad over the past three years, specifically questioning the trends between 2021 and 2023.

Singh highlighted the difficulty in obtaining accurate asylum data, as foreign governments often cite privacy and data protection laws, preventing them from sharing detailed information. Despite this, India maintains that its democratic framework offers lawful solutions for addressing grievances.

