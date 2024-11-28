International Scrutiny: The Baltic Sea Cable Crisis

Sweden has formally requested China's assistance in elucidating the recent breakage of two data cables at the Baltic Sea bed, an area where a China-flagged ship was last seen, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced on Thursday.

The cables, which connect Finland to Germany and Lithuania to Sweden, were damaged in Swedish maritime territory last week. This incident coincides with the presence of the Yi Peng 3, a China-flagged bulk carrier, now anchored in international waters between Sweden and Denmark.

Addressing the media in Harpsund, Kristersson insisted on the vessel's relocation to Swedish waters for inspection, aligning with ongoing international probes. Meanwhile, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk pledged unwavering support for Sweden, while Finland, Sweden, and Germany probe the suspected sabotage.

(With inputs from agencies.)