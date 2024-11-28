International Scrutiny: The Baltic Sea Cable Crisis
Sweden has asked China to aid in clarifying the recent damage to two Baltic Sea data cables near Sweden, linked to the presence of a China-flagged vessel. Investigations have begun with support from Poland, Finland, and Germany, suspecting sabotage amidst rising international tensions.
Sweden has formally requested China's assistance in elucidating the recent breakage of two data cables at the Baltic Sea bed, an area where a China-flagged ship was last seen, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced on Thursday.
The cables, which connect Finland to Germany and Lithuania to Sweden, were damaged in Swedish maritime territory last week. This incident coincides with the presence of the Yi Peng 3, a China-flagged bulk carrier, now anchored in international waters between Sweden and Denmark.
Addressing the media in Harpsund, Kristersson insisted on the vessel's relocation to Swedish waters for inspection, aligning with ongoing international probes. Meanwhile, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk pledged unwavering support for Sweden, while Finland, Sweden, and Germany probe the suspected sabotage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UNESCO Hosts International Conference on Documentary Heritage to Strengthen Global Cooperation and Preserve Collective Memory
India Signs MoU with IEA to Boost Cooperation on Critical Minerals Sector
Global Cooperation Urgently Needed to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance
Brazil's G20 Presidency: Catalyzing Global Cooperation for a Sustainable Future
Historic Cooperation Pledge: Luxon and Xi's First Meeting