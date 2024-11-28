Left Menu

International Scrutiny: The Baltic Sea Cable Crisis

Sweden has asked China to aid in clarifying the recent damage to two Baltic Sea data cables near Sweden, linked to the presence of a China-flagged vessel. Investigations have begun with support from Poland, Finland, and Germany, suspecting sabotage amidst rising international tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harpsund | Updated: 28-11-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 22:33 IST
Sweden has formally requested China's assistance in elucidating the recent breakage of two data cables at the Baltic Sea bed, an area where a China-flagged ship was last seen, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced on Thursday.

The cables, which connect Finland to Germany and Lithuania to Sweden, were damaged in Swedish maritime territory last week. This incident coincides with the presence of the Yi Peng 3, a China-flagged bulk carrier, now anchored in international waters between Sweden and Denmark.

Addressing the media in Harpsund, Kristersson insisted on the vessel's relocation to Swedish waters for inspection, aligning with ongoing international probes. Meanwhile, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk pledged unwavering support for Sweden, while Finland, Sweden, and Germany probe the suspected sabotage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

